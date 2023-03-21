4 ways the Carolina Panthers are winning during 2023 offseason
Carolina Panthers cap management was masterful
Things didn't look too promising for the Carolina Panthers from a salary-cap standpoint at one stage this offseason. More than $28 million in dead money was accumulated from the Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson trades, which left the organization facing some critical decisions before and during free agency.
Thankfully, the Panthers have Samir Suleiman. The renowned front office presence is one of the league's best salary-cap managers and his magnificent structuring and restructuring of contracts in recent weeks has been nothing short of astonishing.
Somehow, the Panthers have $23.56 million in available space despite keeping most of their key guys and signing high-quality free agents. Suleiman deserves enormous credit for this and his masterful cap maneuvering could see further interest from elsewhere regarding a general manager position next year.
The Panthers have money to make further signings should they wish. They must also sign their draft class for around $8 million according to calculations and leave money over for any in-season moves in the event injury strikes.
There is now flexibility that wasn't there previously. Suleiman and Scott Fitterer have played their hand extremely well so far, even if it has taken their 2024 cap availability down to $90.67 million with 27 players under contract currently.
Considering how bleak things looked once upon a time, this is far greater than most fans anticipated.
Carolina Panthers brought in culture changers
As stated previously, money was tight for the Carolina Panthers heading into free agency. But the connections of this coaching staff coupled with Scott Fitterer selling the new project convinced some established veterans to come on board and significantly upgrade key position groups.
One thing became obvious upon examining Carolina's recruitment process. The contracts were team friendly and the organization was eager to bring in players from winning franchises to assist in their pursuit of completely shifting the culture.
Having players who've been to the very top such as Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, Vonn Bell, and Hayden Hurst will be tremendous assets to call upon. They should also bring a level of expectation and professionalism that was sorely lacking during Matt Rhule's reign of terror.
This should increase standards across the Panthers and help propel young roster members with no real experience of winning consistently up a notch. If they aren't pulling their weight, then Fitterer won't hesitate to wield the ax and acquire individuals capable of getting this team back to relevancy.
Things couldn't have gone much better for Carolina over the last three months. There is a real buzz around the organization right now and if those in power nail their choice at No. 1 overall, it can provide the spark that ignites this once-proud franchise back to the NFL's top table.