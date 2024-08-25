4 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' preseason win at the Bills
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Eddy Pineiro's offseason has been dramatic. The Carolina Panthers weren't exactly thrilled by his decision to skip voluntary workouts, but the veteran did enough to oversee a challenge for his starting spot from undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis over training camp.
Pineiro's been inconsistent in the practices since. However, something else came up during Carolina's last preseason engagement against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
The former Florida star made his only field goal attempt from 45 yards, but Pineiro was kept out of the second half after suffering a hamstring issue. Dave Canales didn't seem too concerned, claiming it was merely erring on the side of caution rather than the veteran facing an extended spell on the sidelines.
Buffalo hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Carolina's kickers during the preseason. It was also the same venue where Zane Gonzalez went down and missed the entire 2022 campaign. Pineiro's complication will be something for the Panthers and its long-suffering fanbase to monitor with Week 1 at the forefront of their minds.
Winner No. 2
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
Jalen Coker is a talented wide receiver. Playing at a small program and not possessing top-end speed meant he didn't hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers saw something in the player, giving him a solid guarantee on his contract to prise him away from other suitors when undrafted free agency began.
Coker's made some notable grabs over training camp. This hasn't come with any eye-catching production in the preseason before their game at the Buffalo Bills. Something the wideout rectified by making a lasting impression at the best possible time.
The former Holy Cross standout played with an added sense of urgency that was hard not to love. Coker finished the contest by bringing in all three of his targets for 55 receiving yards. This also included an exceptional touchdown grab from Jack Plummer.
Whether this alters Coker's narrative remains to be seen. The competition for places is fierce in the wide receiver room, leaving the Panthers in a predicament. They'll know putting him on waivers means he might get picked up by another franchise. It's a precarious situation that those in power must manage carefully.