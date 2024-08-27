4 winners (and 3 losers) from the Carolina Panthers 2024 preseason
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Dicaprio Bootle - Carolina Panthers CB
The Carolina Panthers have some concerns surrounding their cornerback unit heading into the 2024 season. Jaycee Horn finally putting a consistent run of games together is integral to their chances. If the former first-round pick suffers more injury issues, the repercussions for the team overall will be catastrophic.
Dane Jackson's hamstring injury only raises doubts about this group's ability to provide the consistency needed. It won't take long for opposing offenses to exploit weak links. After all, Horn can only cover one side of the field.
Dicaprio Bootle looked like someone who could make an impression after producing the goods at training camp. Doing it in practice is one thing. Putting the same performance levels together in a typical game-day environment is another matter entirely.
Bootle's been solid if not spectacular during the preseason. His problem centers on others outperforming him and a new addition to the ranks that pushes the former Nebraska star further down the pecking order.
Rookie corner Chau Smith-Wade and D'Shawn Jamison excelled in the preseason. The Panthers also traded for veteran Mike Jackson from the Seattle Seahawks. That could leave Bootle on the outside looking in when push comes to shove.
Winner No. 2
Mike Boone - Carolina Panthers RB
Mike Boone is a journeyman running back who was seen as a camp body after joining the Panthers. He faced a hard slog to establish himself to improve his chances of making the 53-man roster. Carolina gave him a legitimate shot and he's grasped it with both hands.
Jonathon Brooks is on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, which has shaken things up in the running back room. Boone's been the primary beneficiary, demonstrating superb on-field vision and elusiveness to catch the eye of coaches and fans alike.
Boone took this impressive training camp production into the preseason. The former Cincinnati star made every carry count and came up with the numbers needed to enhance his stock. His final outing at the Buffalo Bills came with limited involvement, which is a telling sign that there could be a place for the player on the initial 53-man squad.
Much will depend on how many running backs the Panthers take through. But looking at how things stand, it would be a surprise if Boone's dedicated commitment and immediate surge forward wasn't rewarded.