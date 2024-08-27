4 winners (and 3 losers) from the Carolina Panthers 2024 preseason
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Carolina Panthers WR
Talent always comes to the fore over the summer's work around the league. Sometimes, players just need a little bit of luck.
That can go one way or the other. Unfortunately for Ihmir Smith-Marsette, he suffered an injury complication at the worst possible time.
The former fifth-round selection was fighting for a spot in a crowded wide receiver room where every fine margin counts. Smith-Marsette's versatility and ability to create magic with the football in his hands could be an asset within head coach Dave Canales' scheme. His ability as a kick returner is also something the Carolina Panthers can utilize more effectively thanks to the NFL's new kickoff rules.
Nothing was set in stone for Smith-Marsette heading into Carolina's preseason finale at the Buffalo Bills. It's even less certain now after the Iowa product suffered an ankle issue that requires further tests.
Things should become clearer for Smith-Marsette before Tuesday's final cut deadline. Anything less than positive news could see his hopes of sticking around in tatters.
Winner No. 3
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
There were a few eyebrows raised when the Carolina Panthers spent a third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Trevin Wallace. The Kentucky product came with some explosive traits, but most analysts believed there were better options in more pressing needs available at the time.
Wallace took time to adjust, which is commonplace for most rookies. The Panthers' faith never waivered in the player. This was vindicated by an eye-catching preseason contribution from the No. 72 overall pick.
The light came on for Wallace during the final two weeks of training camp. He carried this onto the field in a more typical game-day setting, showcasing his instincts and natural playmaking ability in all phases.
This was a big positive for Wallace - one that's alleviated concerns about whether the Panthers made the right choice. Dan Morgan was a former linebacker himself, so the general manager should be trusted if he saw something in the prospect others perhaps didn't.
Wallace will be Carolina's primary backup linebacker behind the starting duo of Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell. However, his rapid emergence could see Ejiro Evero get him prominent reps immediately depending on the schematic alignment.