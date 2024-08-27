4 winners (and 3 losers) from the Carolina Panthers 2024 preseason
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 3
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
The Carolina Panthers have strength in depth in their running back room. Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders should be around despite speculation surrounding a potential trade for last season's marquee free-agent addition. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of second-round pick Jonathon Brooks from a torn quad, which could be a few weeks away yet.
As previously stated, the emergence of Mike Boone has shaken things up considerably. Raheem Blackshear looked like a strong candidate to make the initial 53-man roster before Carolina's offseason schedule. Things are less clear now.
Blackshear's been relatively anonymous throughout the preseason. He's got gifts as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and in the return game. That's something working in his favor, but others are ahead of the former undrafted free agent currently.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's injury prognosis, which should be revealed soon, will have a lingering impact on Blackshear. The Panthers need explosive players who can make things happen on special teams. That's his X-factor that could ensure an extended stay.
However, there's just no telling for sure until something gets confirmed.
Winner No. 4
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
Brady Christensen might have lost his starting position through no real fault of his own. But the offensive lineman cemented his status as the No. 1 backup option with an outstanding preseason.
The former third-round selection suffered a torn bicep in Week 1 and the Panthers' protection collapsed accordingly. Carolina wasn't going to wait around for improvements, signing Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to big-money deals in free agency. They're the new starting guard tandem, which demoted Christensen along the way.
Instead of wallowing in his lesser role, Christensen took on this career setback with professionalism and purpose. His versatility to play anywhere along the protection will be a significant asset. More importantly, the BYU product performed exceptionally during Carolina's warmup games to further raise encouragement.
After missing so much football last season, this was a big confidence boost for Christensen. If something unfortunate happens to those on the interior at any stage, the Panthers can relax safe in the knowledge they have a superb understudy capable of ensuring no momentum is lost.