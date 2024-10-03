4 winners (and 3 losers) from first quarter of Carolina Panthers 2024 season
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers came into the campaign with the hope things could get better under yet another new regime. That wasn't exactly a high bar for which to aim, but some impressive roster moves and progressive thinking from younger coaches meant things were looking up at long last.
That's not the case anymore, to a certain extent. The Panthers are 1-3 through four games and face a long road back to respectability. However, head coach Dave Canales has seen a gradual improvement in his squad over the last fortnight. This is a small platform from which to build if nothing else.
Fans are realistic after experiencing nothing but abject failure since team owner David Tepper bought the franchise. They're not expecting the Panthers to win every game or enter the NFC South title picture in 2024. What they do want to for this squad to show some fight and put pride back into their performance. Canales is on the right track in that regard, at least.
It'll be interesting to see how this group responds after an eventful campaign so far. With this in mind, here are four winners and three losers from the first quarter of Carolina's 2024 season.
Winners and losers from first quarter of Carolina Panthers 2024 season
Winner No. 1
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
The Carolina Panthers gave cornerback Jaycee Horn a supreme vote of confidence by triggering his fifth-year option before the campaign. This was the right call despite his injury issues over the last three years. It also provided them with some additional flexibility in the event these health problems continued.
It's relatively early days, but Horn is on the right track. He looks healthy and is performing at an elite level. He was nothing short of sensational going up against Ja'Marr Chase and Davante Adams in consecutive weeks. Carolina's defense has a lot of issues, but the former first-round pick is not one of them.
With some devastating injuries to other key personnel, the Panthers are counting on Horn more than ever. He's taking this responsibility seriously, emerging as a potential Pro Bowl performer and rapidly ascending into one of the league's premier shutdown cornerbacks along the way.
Maintaining fitness will be the biggest challenge facing Horn over the final 13 games. If he comes through unscathed, then the Panthers will be happy to make him a wealthy man with a long-term deal during the spring.