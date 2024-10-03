4 winners (and 3 losers) from first quarter of Carolina Panthers 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Carolina Panthers pass-rush
The Carolina Panthers lost some established figures on defense during the 2024 offseason. Most of these centered on the pass rush, which was a calculated risk by those in power as they focused investment on the offensive side of the football.
Ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu turned down a contract extension to sign for the Washington Commanders. Rotational piece Yetur Gross-Matos cashed in on the best season of his professional career to join the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers traded star edge presence Brian Burns to the New York Giants after their relationship with the former first-round pick past the point of no return.
Carolina's moves to replace these influential figures came under scrutiny. Fans were concerned that the Panthers didn't have enough starting options or quality depth to generate pressure consistently. That's proven to be the case through the first quarter of the campaign.
The Panthers have just five sacks in four games. Only the Atlanta Falcons have accumulated less, which is a real problem and something that must be addressed as a matter of urgency this offseason if the same trend continues.
Winner No. 3
Carolina Panthers offensive line
Dan Morgan had one primary objective in mind during his first offseason as general manager. He saw the offensive line give up countless sacks and pressures last season. There wasn't much money to go around, but significant resources were spent on trying to resolve this issue.
The Panthers made two big splashes to fortify the interior in free agency. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis have been a revelation since joining the team. Carolina's decision to switch Austin Corbett to the center position is also bearing fruit, which was a gamble that paid off despite some trepidation from the fanbase before the campaign.
Taylor Moton remains a model of consistency at the right tackle spot, putting on pass-blocking clinics versus top-level edge rushers through four weeks. Even much-maligned left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is returning to something like the form he displayed as a rookie.
Carolina's new blocking concepts and run-centered schematics are helping, but this fivesome deserves enormous credit for the way they've come together in such a short space of time. Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert must also get plaudits for work with this new-look unit.