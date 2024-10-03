4 winners (and 3 losers) from first quarter of Carolina Panthers 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 3
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
There was a great deal of hope surrounding Bryce Young heading into the 2024 season. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft seemed to be regaining confidence under head coach Dave Canales. His strong finish to the offseason program coupled with an eye-catching showing in one preseason series left fans believing he could put his rookie struggles behind him in Year 2 of the quarterback's career.
To say things didn't go well would be an understatement. Young looked devoid of self-belief and the poise he was so famous for at Alabama deserted him. This was a devastating blow and his teammates rapidly lost faith as a result. Head coach Dave Canales had no option other than to take him out of the firing line to prevent a locker room mutiny.
Young's received praise for the way he's responded to this drastic setback. He's striving to improve behind the scenes and is supporting Andy Dalton following their shift in responsibilities. However, one cannot look at the Heisman Trophy winner's long-term aspirations with much enthusiasm right now.
What the future holds for Young is unclear. The Carolina Panthers haven't shown any willingness to trade the signal-caller just yet. But that's something likely to be considered during the offseason if the right offer comes along.
Winner No. 4
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
There is a flip side to this coin.
With Young going to the sidelines after just two games, it provided an unlikely chance for veteran Andy Dalton to prove he can still be a productive starting quarterback. It was a difficult situation for the former second-round selection - one he's experienced on the other end - but he was adamant there was enough left in the tank to make a difference.
The improvements were immediate. Dalton provided an assurance and composure that was sorely lacking. He galvanized the huddle and executed the game plan perfectly. The Panthers are a much more efficient offensive operation as a result, even managing to pick up their first victory of the campaign thanks to a stunning triumph at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dalton completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 539 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception over his two games as a starter. His outstanding start comes with a 101.4 passer rating and a QBR of 76.1. More importantly, the TCU product made this team his right out of the gate.
The Panthers might not achieve a winning record or make the postseason in 2024. But they'll be competitive in almost every contest thanks to Dalton's presence under center.