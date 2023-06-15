4 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers early offseason workouts in 2023
By Dean Jones
Who were the winners and losers from a fascinating series of early off-season workouts for the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 campaign?
The Carolina Panthers officially concluded their early offseason workouts this week at their mandatory minicamp. And it proved to be two more fascinating days for fans to ponder before everyone went off on their summer break.
Of course, the next stop will be Wofford College in Spartanburg. This is an unforgiving environment thanks to the sweltering heat and unbearable humidity, so it won't take long before some start wilting during Carolina's pivotal training camp which also includes joint practices with the New York Jets.
Plans are officially starting to take shape and there is a renewed belief that the Panthers are in a good position to win. The vibes are completely different for obvious reasons, but as Thomas Davis Sr. stated when speaking to the players after practice on Wednesday, letting all their hard work go before camp is simply not an option.
Looking back on an eventful month, we picked out four winners and losers from Carolina's early off-season sessions in 2023.
Winner: Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
There's been no player benefitting more from the previous regime's demise than Terrace Marshall Jr. The wide receiver is enjoying a new lease on life with a significant opportunity awaiting him in 2023 - bringing about a completely different way in which the former second-round selection out of LSU is carrying himself.
Marshall has his swagger back, which is encouraging. He's caught everything coming his way in practice and has also displayed the sort of work ethic that should serve him well when competitive games arrive.
If Marshall enjoys a strong camp, it puts him in a great position to potentially emerge as the Carolina Panthers' primary receiving option in the immediate aftermath of D.J. Moore's trade to the Chicago Bears. Something that looks entirely possible based on how things are unfolding right now.