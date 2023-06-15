4 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers early offseason workouts in 2023
By Dean Jones
Winner: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
There are plenty of players gaining interest this offseason for a variety of reasons. But there are no prizes for guessing who the star attraction is.
That, of course, is Bryce Young.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has immense pressure on his shoulders considering what the Carolina Panthers gave up to bring him into the fold. But looking at the past few weeks, things couldn't have gone much better during his initial transition.
Young's poise, confidence, and understated swagger have left their mark in a positive way. Teammates and coaches haven't had a bad word to say about the former Alabama star, with his production during drills speaking for itself.
Obviously, things will get more difficult when the pads start clapping in the sweltering humidity of Spartanburg. Young will be ready thanks to his meticulous preparation with the No. 1 depth chat position already locked up, so it'll be fascinating to see how he fares.
It's been so refreshing for every Panthers fan to have a clear, concise course of action under center. More importantly, it seems like those in power have the perfect signal-caller to carry out their master plan for progress.
Nobody will be taking anything for granted just yet, Young most of all. However, the player has made believers of almost everyone associated with the franchise and the durability talk is quietening with every passing day for good measure.