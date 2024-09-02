5 attainable goals for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young must get the football out quicker
There was one primary emphasis above all else from Dave Canales this summer. The head coach is a renowned developer of quarterback talent and boasts proven credentials to help struggling signal-callers find their feet once again. He had a plan for Bryce Young, although he also thought there wasn't much to fix despite his rookie turmoil.
Canales thought Young could help himself and the Panthers by getting the football out much quicker. Carolina worked to a 2.7-second timeframe throughout the preparation period. This required the Southern California native to get into his throwing position through efficient footwork and to make the correct read almost instantaneously for good measure.
This was a tough challenge for Young and there were moments of struggle over the early stages of camp. At the same time, these traits are exactly why the Panthers brought him to the organization over C.J. Stroud following their strenuous evaluations.
Things started to click over the final three weeks of summer. The release was also much more effective during Young's limited preseason involvement. If the same trend continues when things intensify, the Panthers should see rapid growth from an offensive standpoint.
Bryce Young must improve his completion percentage
One of the biggest positives surrounding Bryce Young during his pre-draft evaluations centered on accuracy. His career completion percentage of 65.8 during his time at Alabama coupled with his exceptional ability to process information quickly led the Panthers to the signal-caller at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, things did not go according to plan during his first year in the pros.
Again, there are plenty of mitigating circumstances behind Young's demise. The scheme was bland and predictable. The pass-catchers aside from Adam Thielen lacked the consistency needed. As for the offensive line? Their constant struggles were well documented.
Young finished the campaign with a 59.8 percent completion success rate. According to Pro Football Reference, 103 of his 527 attempts were classed as bad throws, which equates to 21.5%. While that's up for debate, the need to improve distribution - especially when downfield opportunities arise - is glaring.
Fortunately for Young, he's demonstrated encouraging production this offseason in that regard. The timing is a lot better and he's maximizing the upgraded weapons effectively enough. How he copes when the pace quickens and the margins get much slimmer will be the most telling measuring stick.