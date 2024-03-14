5 big free-agent splashes the Carolina Panthers can still make in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Arik Armstead
The Carolina Panthers signed A'Shawn Robinson to improve their defensive front. It's not the flashiest signing, but the veteran is a prolific force against the run, has previous experience working under Ejiro Evero, and also boasts some production as a true nose tackle. This is where the defensive coordinator is expected to deploy the new arrival, allowing Shy Tuttle to make a switch to a 3-4 end where he's best suited.
If the Panthers decide more is needed or Tuttle isn't up to the required standard, someone like Arik Armstead would be a bold target to go after. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with the defensive lineman to ease their financial burden. He missed time through injury in 2023 - which is a concern - but the production was outstanding when on the field.
Armstead brings a nice blend of speed, power, and aggression to the table. His ability to stop the run has come on significantly since entering the league. This is matched by dominant interior rushing in obvious situations where getting after the quarterback is key.
The former first-round pick out of Oregon's 81.9 grade from Pro Football Focus last season is further proof of the player's well-rounded qualities. If the Panthers have the cash, this is the sort of ambitious move that can instantly legitimize the proposals being put into motion by Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis.