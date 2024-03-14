5 big free-agent splashes the Carolina Panthers can still make in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Mike Williams
Finding quarterback Bryce Young better weapons in the passing game remains a high priority. One prominent figure has joined the franchise as it stands. While Diontae Johnson should help with some extra motivation to prove his doubters wrong, the job is far from finished.
Looking at the Panthers' options currently, they are in desperate need of a big-bodied wide receiver capable of getting open consistently. It just so happens that a recent release fits the bill in no uncertain terms.
All eyes were on the Los Angeles Chargers before the start of the new league year. They had to get under the salary cap in some capacity with several high earners in the firing line. Those in power opted to release Mike Williams to comply with NFL regulations.
Williams suffered a serious knee injury in 2023 but is reportedly on course for a full return to health. His unique blend of size, speed, and athleticism makes him a matchup nightmare at the peak of his powers. There is risk attached, but this is the sort of alpha the Panthers need to pair with Young next season and beyond.
If everything checks out medically, the Panthers need to at least explore the possibility. They won't be alone in that regard, but showing a willingness to acquire these types of players - even if it's unsuccessful - is a good message to send.