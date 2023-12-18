5 big winners from the Carolina Panthers win vs. Falcons in Week 15
It was a hard-fought victory for the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
The evolution of Chuba Hubbard into a legitimate No. 1 running back has been pleasing and surprising in equal measure. It wasn't that long ago he was cast aside entirely after an indifferent rookie campaign. Now, he's an integral part of the Carolina Panthers' offensive strategy.
Hubbard was set to get a hefty workload with how difficult things were going to be from a passing standpoint in Week 15. It's a responsibility he took seriously, emerging as the offensive focal point and turning in yet another outstanding display.
There was nothing too flashy about Hubbard's contribution. He had to fight for every yard. He was explosive when gaps appeared. He even managed to make an impact in the passing game - one of the biggest areas of improvement in his game over the last two years.
The former fourth-round selection from Oklahoma State has 731 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season so far. Gaining 1,000 yards isn't entirely out of the question if things continue trending upward. Something that would all but ensure a role under the new coaching staff in 2024.
Hubbard deserves the highest praise for the way he's turned things around from a career perspective. He's gone from an afterthought to one of the team's most consistent performers on offense. That's the biggest compliment one could pay the backfield threat.