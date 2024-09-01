5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions for the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are just a few short days away from beginning their 2024 regular season engagements. It's been another dramatic offseason for the franchise, who were forced to make yet more substantial changes to their infrastructure after a two-win campaign that brought nothing but embarrassment to the organization.
Fans have adopted a cautious approach to the improved positivity in the building under new head coach Dave Canales. General manager Dan Morgan stated this was a retool rather than a rebuild. However, their long-suffering support wants to see the football product in a competitive setting before confidence rises.
Carolina's situation remains precarious. They were comfortably the NFL's worst team last season. Some potential problem position groups could hold them back, but Canales is confident that this revamped roster is on the right track to become a surprise the league doesn't see coming.
Another rollercoaster campaign awaits. With that being said, here are five bold Carolina Panthers predictions for the 2024 season.
Bold Carolina Panthers predictions for the 2024 season
Jadeveon Clowney gains first double-digit sack season
There are grave concerns about the Carolina Panthers' edge rushing options this season. Trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants - coupled with Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos leaving in free agency - leaves them short of dependable pass-rushing options. Ejiro Evero has a strong reputation for doing more with less, but it's not hard to see where the complications could emerge if someone doesn't step up and make an impact.
Jadeveon Clowney has more responsibility on his shoulders than most. The veteran edge force signed a two-year deal with the Panthers in free agency and wanted to play closer to home. His imposing start this summer and willingness to assist those looking to carve out their path leave reasons for encouragement.
Clowney cannot do it alone. D.J. Wonnum is missing the first four games with a torn quad, so opposing protection schemes will focus heavily on the former No. 1 overall selection until someone like Eku Leota, K'Lavon Chaisson, or D.J. Johnson proves their worth in a regular-season setting.
The South Carolina product has never achieved a double-digit sack season in his career, reaching 9.5 on two occasions. If Clowney hits the ground running and stays healthy, that's a bold yet attainable objective this time around.