5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Raiders in Week 3
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have taken some significant ridicule and criticism over the last week. Most of it is their doing and does nothing to remove the stigma surrounding the franchise just two games into another new regime with a supposed aligned vision for the future.
Dave Canales is feeling the strain. He's no longer the bubbly, enthusiastic figure in press conferences who's taking the positives out of almost any situation. There's a new intensity and hardness, which isn't a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination.
This is a crossroads game for the Panthers in no uncertain terms. The Las Vegas Raiders will be a tough nut to crack - especially on home turf and the fact they're coming off a sensational win at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Showing some fight and taking pride in their performance is a minimum requirement from fans who are once again becoming disillusioned beyond measure.
A big response is needed whether the result goes Carolina's way or not. Before then, here are five bold Panthers predictions for Week 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 at Raiders
Xavier Legette gains 75+ receiving yards
Xavier Legette didn't get a single target in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. That was frustrating for the first-round wide receiver, who's eager to stamp his mark on the offense and repay the faith shown in him by those in power.
This comes from Bryce Young's lack of confidence and the subpar scheme that shows no sign of improvement. Legette could be the player who benefits most from Andy Dalton's presence under center given how the pair developed chemistry working with the second string unit over the team's training camp.
Legette has too many imposing athletic traits for the Carolina Panthers to keep him as an innocent bystander. They need to get the football into his hands quickly for yards after the catch opportunities. Canales must also utilize the South Carolina product's speed downfield on vertical routes to keep the Las Vegas Raiders' defense on their toes.
It's time to take the stabilizers off and let Legette loose. All he needs is a chance to thrive, and it's not like others in the wideout room and performing well enough to prevent this scenario from coming to fruition in any case.