5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Raiders in Week 3
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard gains 120+ rushing yards
Dave Canales came into the campaign with bold claims about making the Carolina Panthers a run-first operation on offense. The head coach said he was going to be stubborn in pursuit of establishing a fierce ground game behind an offensive line made to push the pile. That hasn't materialized as yet.
The Panthers haven't got anywhere close to these objectives. Canales stated that his team is still trying to find its identity - a hollow statement for fans who've had to listen to the same excuse from the carousel of head coaches over the last five years aside from interim appointment Steve Wilks.
If there was ever a time for Chuba Hubbard to be unleashed, it's now. The former fourth-round pick is averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the season, so it's not like he's performing terribly. Making him the focal point will set the tone against the Las Vegas Raiders. Something that will also take the heat off Andy Dalton and play to the protection's strengths at long last.
The Raiders are giving up 163.5 yards on the ground per game entering Week 3. If Hubbard can clear the 120-yard rushing mark and perhaps get into the end zone for good measure, the better Carolina's chances will be.
Andy Dalton players turnover-free football
Andy Dalton is getting another chance to prove his worth as an NFL starting quarterback. It's an opportunity he probably wasn't expecting after the promising signs from Bryce Young throughout the summer, but it's one he's gladly accepted and is looking to make the most out of.
Dalton's ceiling is low at this late stage of his playing career. He's a dependable veteran who knows how to command an offense in hostile environments. The former second-round pick out of TCU is also 3-0 against the Las Vegas Raiders, which isn't a bad confidence boost heading into his first start since Week 3 of the 2023 season.
The Panthers don't need Dalton to be a hero. They need him to make smart decisions, get the football out on time with accuracy, and avoid the costly turnovers that blighted Young's first two games. Everything else is out of his hands after that.
Playing turnover-free football is key on the road. The Raiders boast a passionate and rabid fanbase who'll strive with everything to make things difficult. Ignoring the intimidating surroundings and taking care of the football is only going to serve the Panthers well at Allegiant Stadium.