5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Raiders in Week 3
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers defense allows under 200 total yards
Second-year quarterback Bryce Young might be watching from the sidelines in Week 3 and beyond, but the Carolina Panthers have other glaring flaws that have held them back considerably. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft's poor performances took the heat off this team's defensive frailties. That's not the case anymore.
Ejiro Evero's unit hasn't met expectations over the opening two weeks. They look devoid of talent - made worse by stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown going down with a season-ending injury after just one game. Their run defense is abysmal, Shaq Thompson is a one-man show at the second level, and the secondary is also going through severe complications.
The Las Vegas Raiders will know this. They've got some dangerous weapons in the passing game, but veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew is streaky and can get rattled under pressure.
Whether the Panthers are capable of putting him under any duress is another matter. But if Evero's under-strength unit can dig deep and hold the Raiders to less than 200 total yards, it might give this downtrodden organization a chance.
Carolina Panthers win on the road
The Panthers have endured another difficult week. Dave Canales will be hoping his squad uses this as a source of motivation to pick themselves off the canvas and get a much-needed win on the road.
That'll be easier said than done versus a team with a clear identity and fighting with renewed purpose under their new head coach. The Raiders are favorites by almost a touchdown with sportsbooks across the country, but the Panthers aren't without a slight chance if they become fundamentally sound and show the fight. That has been in short supply over the first two contests.
Morale is at an all-time low among the fanbase. It'll only get worse if Canales cannot put together a better strategy and Carolina gets mauled by a potential playoff hopeful once again. Being on the hot seat just three games into a tenure is an asinine notion for most franchises, but not this one since David Tepper became owner.
Beating the Raiders on the road is a bold prediction. One that everyone associated with the Panthers comes true to gain some semblance of respect from a season that already looks to be spiraling out of control.