5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Bears in Week 10
The Carolina Panthers look to rebound after an ugly loss in Week 9 versus a struggling Chicago Bears team.
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen has his best game
The Chicago Bears' defense can't do anything well, as we've previously mentioned. It's a bad unit that I highlighted in my first bold prediction.
Chicago's unit is allowing opposing quarterbacks to have a 100-plus passer rating, which is unacceptable. Since I believe rookie quarterback Bryce Young tees off against this defense, he has to have some quality play from his pass catchers.
If we're being honest, no pass catcher on the roster has shown much outside of the savvy veteran, 54-year-old Adam Thielen. Okay, he's 33, but you get the point.
Thielen has not quite averaged 10 yards per catch this year, but he's been very productive. He's bringing in a career-high 7.8 passes per game and has the third-highest per-game yardage total of his career as well.
Just because Thielen isn't ripping off big plays every time he touches the ball, it doesn't mean he's not productive. He's not a WR1 at this point, but Young has favored his most experienced offensive teammate. The former undrafted free agent also represents the only wide receiver who can create separation consistently.
I think Thielen continues to show that he has plenty left in the tank in the face of a suspect Bears' secondary. My next bold prediction is the wideout eclipsing 150 receiving yards on Thursday.