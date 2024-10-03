5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 5 at Bears
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton scores an opening drive touchdown
Silencing the Soldier Field crowd will be high on the Carolina Panthers' list of priorities. This all starts by setting the tone offensively and making sure the Chicago Bears know they're in for a game. Andy Dalton is the man in charge, so he must use all his experience to keep the chains moving right out of the gate.
Dalton is no stranger to this hostile environment. One of the biggest positives since he became the starter is the player's calm poise under center. He'll need that and more versus a Bears' defense who can smell weakness and exploit it accordingly.
There isn't much the TCU product hasn't seen or done throughout his career. Dalton's performed in every atmosphere imaginable and knows how to counteract any complication. Head coach Dave Canales must lean on this behind a strong rushing attack and an offensive line that's been a real bright spot over the first quarter of 2024.
If Dalton can put everything together immediately and score a touchdown on the opening drive, it'll do wonders for Carolina's confidence. Much more is needed, but this would be the best possible start.
Andy Dalton gets tight-end unit over 100 yards
The Panthers' offense has been notably better since Andy Dalton moved into the starting role. For Dave Canales and Brad Idzik's unit to take the next step, they need more from the tight end position.
Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders have combined for just 80 receiving yards through four weeks. They are reliable enough when targets come their way, but the big leap anticipated within Canales' scheme hasn't materialized as yet. That needs to change versus the Chicago Bears in Week 5.
Relying on explosive plays isn't going to cut it. The Panthers are also without their best possession receiver with Adam Thielen still on injured reserve. If there was ever a time for the tight ends to get Dalton's full attention, it's now.
There is also the small matter of Ian Thomas' potential involvement. This game might come too soon for the veteran following his return to practice this week. But if he comes through the sessions unscathed, Canales could decide to allocate him a few targets if the situation dictates.
Dalton needs dependability to keep the chains moving. If he can get the tight end group over 100 receiving yards, that would be a bonus to the team's offensive efficiency.