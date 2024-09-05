5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 1 at Saints
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young secures a 70.0 completion percentage
Dave Canales wants Bryce Young to trust his instincts and rely more on what got him this far. This centers on accuracy and fast processing - something that enabled him to make the correct decisions and oversee a prolific offense during his time with the Crimson Tide.
The Carolina Panthers didn't have a scheme suited to Young's strengths last season and they paid a heavy price. Things look more promising under Canales' guidance. They also have players who can create separation consistently and an offensive line that should provide the signal-caller with more stability in the pocket.
If everyone else meets their end of the bargain, Young will have no more excuses. He must deliver the football on time and accurately into the hands of his improved weapons. The New Orleans Saints gave up just 19.6 completions per game last season - ranked No. 5 league-wide - so the challenge awaiting the Heisman Trophy winner is a steep one.
Young achieved a 70 percent completion percentage or more just three times last season, gaining one victory. If he can reach this lofty goal to begin the regular season, it'll put the Panthers in a strong position to achieve a shocking triumph on the road.
Bryce Young gains 50 rushing yards
Bryce Young's ability to gain yards on the ground was an underused part of his game last season. There are concerns about his size, but one could argue any player is susceptible to injury given the NFL's violent nature.
Asking Young to become the second coming of Cam Newton running the football isn't going to happen. However, with a little extra confidence from the coaching staff and enhanced on-field awareness in Year 2 of his professional career, it would be disappointing if Dave Canales didn't maximize his athleticism more effectively.
Having the freedom to improvise while also staying out of harm's way is key. Young proved his durability last season. He's also intelligent enough to reduce the risk of unnecessary punishment when runs are coming to an end.
Two of Young's three best rushing performances last season came against the New Orleans Saints. He never went over 50 rushing yards behind an offensive line unfit for purpose. If he can reach this figure in Week 1, it'll give opposing defenses something else to worry about as the campaign progresses.