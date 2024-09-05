5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 1 at Saints
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young throws for 240+ yards
Nobody is expecting Bryce Young to enter NFL MVP consideration in Year 2 of his professional career. This is all about building back confidence and reminding people why he was such a highly-touted college prospect. This is a much better environment in which to thrive. Making the most of it is crucial.
For all the New Orleans Saints' complications last season, the pass defense was among their significant strengths. They conceded just 207.3 yards per game through the air in 2023 thanks to a secondary consisting of Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu. Adding second-round selection Kool-Aid McKinstry into the mix only strengthens the options at Dennis Allen's disposal.
Dave Canales wants to establish the run and make things easier for Young. This is the primary objective in Week 1 - especially on the road. But the onus is also on the signal-caller to make things happen through the air with some intriguing pass-catchers to depend upon.
If Young can get to the 240 passing-yard mark - something he accomplished just twice as a rookie - that is an outstanding platform from which to build. One that should also compensate for some potential defensive failings after the Panthers lost several established stars in the spring.
Bryce Young leads the Carolina Panthers to a last-gasp triumph
One thing that separates the elite-level quarterbacks from the moderately successful is coming through in clutch situations. Having the nerves of steel to drag their team from the jaws of defeat to victory is why they get paid the big bucks. Bryce Young demonstrated this trait almost constantly at Alabama. Whether he can accomplish similar feats at the next level has yet to be determined.
Young's got the calm demeanor and flawless poise that should serve him well. The New Orleans Saints are a tough nut to crack and should be keen to get their campaign off to the best possible start on home soil. However, there's a chance Carolina will keep this game closer than many anticipate.
He just needs a chance late in games. Young didn't get many of these last season as the Panthers descended into embarrassment. Confidence is high that this can change and the signal-caller can provide the distribution needed to get his team over the line in key moments.
If this comes down to who gains more points on the last series between Young and under-fire veteran Derek Carr, don't be surprised if the second-year pro gets the better of his counterpart.