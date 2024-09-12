5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 2 vs. Chargers
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young gets Diontae Johnson over 100 yards
Bryce Young and Diontae Johnson developed some encouraging chemistry throughout the offseason. The Carolina Panthers started their significant investment in the signal-caller by trading for the wide receiver. Things didn't end well with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his assured route-running and proven production represent a huge upgrade on anything the quarterback had aside from veteran Adam Thielen in 2023.
Fans were eager to see if this blossoming relationship could thrive in a competitive setting. All hope is not lost, but the chemistry just wasn't where it needed to be in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Johnson was getting open, but Young couldn't find him frequently enough. He brought in two receptions from six targets for 19 receiving yards, which must improve as a matter of urgency to give Young a fighting chance of silencing his ever-increasing doubters.
Hopefully, this is nothing more than a blip rather than the start of something more concerning. This comes down to how Young sees the field and his willingness to take calculated risks. Using his best-receiving threat early and often versus the Los Angeles Chargers would be a good place to start.
If Young can get Johnson over 100 receiving yards, that's a bold yet attainable objective.
Bryce Young gains 59.3 percent completion
Accuracy and going through progressions were the supposed strengths of quarterback Bryce Young coming out of college. His cerebral ability and decision-making became constant positives at Alabama. It's not been the same in the pros.
This is deeply concerning. Young either doesn't trust his playmakers or has a lack of self-confidence. It's a little bit of both in truth, so nothing but improved distribution will do against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jim Harbaugh's men will smell blood in the water with Young. Their cross-country trip is a chance to start the season with a second-straight triumph. They'll be looking to confuse the signal-caller with pre-snap looks and coverage bait, which makes him prone to mental errors.
Finding a way for Young to get into a rhythm is the big challenge. Dave Canales came under fire for his play-calling in Week 1, so getting his quarterback early, easy completions should settle everything down.
If Young can reach a 59.3 percent completion success rate - the mark he attained during his rookie campaign - that's a start. Especially considering the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft completed just 43.3% of his passes with two interceptions attached to kick off his sophomore campaign.