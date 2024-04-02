5 boom-or-bust prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
With high risk comes high reward...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Xavier Legette
- Wide Receiver | South Carolina Gamecocks
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are looking for a wide receiver at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft. Those in power have made Bryce Young their top priority this offseason, surrounding the signal-caller with everything he needs to potentially bounce back after a turbulent rookie campaign. The job is far from finished, but the intentions are clear.
This is an exceptionally deep group of wide receivers set to take their chances at the next level. Many are sure-fire first-rounders. Others are right on the fringes of being taken in the opening 32 selections. Much will depend on how the draft plays out, but there should be a few exciting prospects available for general manager Dan Morgan when push comes to shove.
Xavier Legette is a name being touted as someone who could offer something a little different. The South Carolina prospect is fast, explosive, and physical. He's got the length to thrive in contested catch situations and boasts the sort of mentality Morgan is looking to install across the franchise.
There are some concerns. One has to question why it took Legette so long to break out in college, putting things together in Year 5 without much to show before then. There's also the small matter of whether he's worth the reach given most projections don't see him making it to Round No. 3 anymore.
With high risk comes high reward, but Legette is the definition of boom or bust.