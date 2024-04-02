5 boom-or-bust prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
With high risk comes high reward...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Kamren Kinchens
- Safety | Miami Hurricanes
Finding safety help isn't considered a glaring need for the Carolina Panthers despite releasing Vonn Bell and Jeremy Chinn signing for the Washington Commanders in free agency. Those in power acquired Jordan Fuller and re-signed Sam Franklin. They also took a chance on Nick Scott, who is seen more as a depth piece than anything else.
Couple this with Xavier Woods sticking around and Jammie Robinson's presence, it seems unlikely that the Panthers will address the safety spot early in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, general manager Dan Morgan is eager to adopt the best player available approach, so nothing can be dismissed with any certainty.
If Kamren Kinchens is available where the Panthers feel like some value could be had, it's something to contemplate. The Miami prospect is a smooth mover and an opportunist against the pass. He thrives more in space, but some potential complications could emerge if the defensive back doesn't end up in the right fit.
Kinchens relies heavily on instincts. Once he gets lost in the trees near the line of scrimmage or loses his positional advantage on the backend, the player becomes exposed. Although less problematic, his 2.11 Relative Athletic Score might also put off teams looking for a dominant option within their secondary.