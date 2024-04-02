5 boom-or-bust prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
With high risk comes high reward...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Keon Coleman
- Wide Receiver | Florida State Seminoles
It's been strange to see Keon Coleman's stock drop during his pre-draft assessments. This has a lot to do with his subpar 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine compared to others. Considering how deep this draft class is for wide receivers, fine margins such as this could make a big difference.
Many analysts believe Coleman could potentially fall out of the first round entirely. The Carolina Panthers will be watching to see how things develop before taking stock of their targets at No. 33 overall. If the Florida State playmaker is there for the taking, it might be too tempting for those in power to ignore.
As previously mentioned, the Panthers need to find better playmakers for quarterback Bryce Young. Acquiring Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers will help, but it isn't enough. Someone like Coleman adds another level of physicality in this scenario, but some fans are unfairly tabbing him as the next Kelvin Benjamin given their association with the same program.
This completely ignores the fact Benjamin looked like a legitimate star before injuries took hold. Coleman's game seems to be more well-rounded, but there's just no telling for sure until we see what he's made of against the league's best.
There isn't much longer to wait before we find out what the NFL thinks of Coleman. When it's all said and done, there's a high chance most scouts are a lot higher on the prospect than some analysts looking the his college film.