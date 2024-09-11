5 burning questions following the Carolina Panthers' blowout in Week 1
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's status
When will Bryce Young get the boot, or at least the bench? - Everyone, basically.
Full disclaimer - I summarized about 95 percent of the collective queries that were submitted to this consensus question. And with less colorful language,
As a supporter of Bryce Young as a prospect and player, I completely understand why this question is so popular, to be honest. I don’t have any intention of changing anyone’s mind if they’re tired of these results. Winning two out of the last 18 games played is a fair pathway to reach that question. I’ll just give my perspective on what the situation is from an organizational aspect.
The Carolina Panthers liquidated a hefty amount of assets and capital to trade up into the No. 1 overall spot in the 2023 NFL Draft for the opportunity to select the former Alabama signal-caller. In his rookie season, we all had front-row tickets to a Broadway production of Dysfunction.
Injuries decimated the offensive line, and the healthy supposed-to-be franchise left tackle of the future struggled mightily. The playmakers weren’t making plays. And Young couldn’t come into the mix right out of the gate and elevate any of those circumstances to overcome the inevitable results.
There was so much context to be considered, evaluating the quarterback felt like trying to throw darts in a gravity-less dive bar. So they reset the scenario, again, by firing Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer. Enter the aligned pairing of Dan Morgan as general manager, and Dave Canales as head coach. We all can at least agree that they were going to get more than an offseason and one regular season week of football to try and right this ship, correct?
Acknowledging that, my opinion on what will happen with Young is - they’re going to keep playing him. They must. They don’t benefit at all from cutting bait after one week with the new formula. Week 1 was a full-blown comedy of errors - one that would have Edward A. Murphy Jr. feeling ‘seen’.
That doesn’t excuse or erase what was Young’s worst individual performance as a professional player.
The offensive line did its part, mostly, and a couple of the weapons at least appeared to be worthwhile upgrades. The cerebral pass-thrower looked overwhelmed often and misfired on throws that, even in the hellscape of 2023, he’s made before. Young also displayed a bit more than what appeared on the surface, for what it’s worth, but I’ll leave that alone for now as reading the room is a smart practice.
If for whatever reason, Young continues to show regression or lack of development, then more serious conversations will arise towards the latter part of the season. But the starting position is his for the 2024 campaign unless injury plays a part. And I do still expect him, and the team, to play better than what we just were subjected to.