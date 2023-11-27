5 candidates Carolina Panthers should not hire to replace Frank Reich
Who should the Carolina Panthers stay away from in their coming head coaching search?
Carolina Panthers should stay away from Aaron Glenn
- Defensive Coordinator | Detroit Lions
Aaron Glenn has gotten some head coaching interviews in recent years. But I don't think he's someone the Carolina Panthers need to look at.
He's currently the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and his units haven't at all been great. This is his third year in the NFL as a coordinator, and he made his mark initially as a defensive backs coach.
Glenn's defenses have ranked No. 31, No. 28, and No. 24 in points allowed. His pass defenses have also been pretty poor, never ranking above No. 20 in yards conceded.
I think Glenn not having the best track record statistically coupled with him only having three years as a coordinator makes him a subpar candidate. He's also from the Sean Payton/Dan Campbell tree, which hasn't exactly produced great results.
Dennis Allen worked with Payton for years in New Orleans but has been a pretty awful head coach. I'd also argue that Campbell hasn't been that special.
Sure, he's turned this Lions franchise around, but we've seen Detroit take some pretty brutal losses. I'd personally give more credit to general manager Brad Holmes for building a stellar roster.
I think the Panthers should stay away from Glenn. There are far more qualified candidates around the league.