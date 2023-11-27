5 candidates Carolina Panthers should not hire to replace Frank Reich
Who should the Carolina Panthers stay away from in their coming head coaching search?
Carolina Panthers shouldn't hire Sean McDermott (if fired)
- Head Coach | Buffalo Bills
I might be cheating with this one a bit. But I do think the writing is on the wall for Sean McDermott to be fired by the Buffalo Bills at some point.
The Bills sit at 6-6 and are clearly underperforming. There's been some very puzzling coaching decisions from McDermott this year. Without some of his best assistants with him, it's becoming more and more clear that he isn't much without a prolific supporting cast.
Leslie Frazier is no longer the defensive coordinator and McDermott has taken over that role. The Bills defense has been put in pretty poor coverage situations, specifically in games against the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles.
He was with the Carolina Panthers from 2011-to-2016 as the team's defensive coordinator. After impressing considerably during some of the best years in franchise history, he got a well-deserved promotion in Buffalo.
He's compiled a 68-41 record as head coach, but his teams have fizzled out in the playoffs for years. McDermott seems like the type of guy to bring some form of stability to a franchise, but nothing more.
That might seem perfect for the Panthers. However, McDermott has not proven capable of taking his team over the hump and seems to be a solid if not spectacular head coach.
I don't see the point in hiring McDermott when people will be calling for his head once the Panthers reach their peak with him. I think it's best to just stay away and let him go to another team that regrets their decision in due time.