5 Carolina Panthers on the 53-man roster who won't last the entire 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
The Panthers brought through running back Raheem Blackshear onto their 53-man roster. Many thought Mike Boone would be the guy following his outstanding offseason, but those in power believed his pass-catching prowess and ability in the return game tipped the scales for the former Virginia Tech standout.
Blackshear needs to start the campaign well. He must maximize every rep that comes his way and become a legitimate asset on special teams for good measure. Anything less could complicate matters when second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks is ready to return.
Brooks remains on the active/non-football injury list as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last season at Texas. The Panthers will take things cautiously with the No. 46 overall selection, but it would be a surprise if he wasn't heavily involved right out of the gate.
What this means for Blackshear's future remains to be seen. Carolina parted ways with Ihmir Smith-Marsette, so his kick return ability might be his saving grace. However, it's also worth remembering that the Panthers have several other options capable of making things happen on special teams if his performances don't meet enhanced standards.
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
Trading wide receiver Adam Thielen before the season was an asinine notion put forward by some fans. That was out of the question considering the unknowns of others in the room and the fact he became Bryce Young's only dependable target during a rookie campaign to forget in 2023.
Thielen's role should diminish this time around, which isn't a bad thing by any stretch. The two-time Pro Bowler will be their slot/possession receiver capable of getting open quickly over short to intermediate routes in pursuit of keeping the chains moving in key moments. He might have lost a step, but the player's route running remains exceptional and he's got the best hands on the team for good measure.
If the Panthers start poorly and find themselves facing an uphill battle once again over the second half of 2023, a situation could emerge where general manager Dan Morgan looks to get another valuable draft pick for Thielen. This would also provide younger wideouts with a chance to impose themselves as part of their ongoing evaluations.
That's a drastic measure, but Morgan is planning with the future in mind. He's aware things might get worse before they get better. If a contending team in need of pass-catching assistance comes calling for Thielen, he might not last the campaign in Carolina.