5 Carolina Panthers already displaying alpha qualities at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
Adam Thielen won't get as many targets next season. The Carolina Panthers placed huge pressure on his shoulders in 2023 after other wide receivers fell way short of expectations. He coped remarkably well despite his advancing years, but it's a trend that cannot continue moving forward.
The wideout dynamic has changed, but Thielen's role remains important. Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette coming into the fold should allow the Minnesota State product to do what he was signed for in the first place. That's to provide assurance over short-to-intermediate routes and keep the chains moving in key down-and-distance situations.
Thielen's not the most explosive anymore, but he remains a tone-setter. He's got the best hands on this team and knows how to leverage his body in pursuit of creating separation. If quarterback Bryce Young gives him half a chance, the former undrafted free agent tends to come down with the catch more often than not.
Some fans are calling for Thielen to be demoted down the depth chart or perhaps even traded to make way for the young blood. But until the likes of Legette and Jonathan Mingo prove capable of thriving in a competitive setting, he'll remain part of Dave Canales' plans, and rightfully so.
Robert Hunt - Carolina Panthers OL
Dan Morgan knew the offensive line needed reinforcements this offseason. The team's starting options and complete lack of legitimate depth became a constant source of frustration during a campaign to forget in 2023. This ripple effect had Bryce Young running for his life en route to becoming one of the league's most-sacked quarterbacks.
The Panthers addressed this urgently with a marquee free-agent signing. Robert Hunt signed a whopping deal to prise him from other suitors. This already looks like a masterstroke from Morgan as part of his grand plans to make Carolina football feared around the league once again.
Hunt's been his typically imposing self over camp so far. He's a mauler in the running game, creating space for the likes of Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard to do damage. The former second-round pick also caught the eye in pass protection, which is no mean feat going up against two formidable adversaries in Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson.
This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they gave Hunt a four-year, $100 million deal with a $26.5 million signing bonus and $63 million guaranteed. Long may it continue.