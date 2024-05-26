5 Carolina Panthers who are already turning heads at 2024 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers were high on Xavier Legette throughout the pre-draft process. They met with the wide receiver several times and kept a close eye on his progress. The player also freely admitted he would be joining Dave Canales' ambitious project if he was still around when the franchise went on the clock.
Dan Morgan wasn't going to leave anything to chance, moving up one spot to take Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This was an odd move at the time, but the reported interest from the New England Patriots coupled with the fifth-year option contractually with first-round picks were enough for the general manager to strike.
Legette's personality and high-level athleticism are already shining through during organized team activities. He's being used in multiple alignments according to those in attendance. This also includes taking carries out of the backfield, which represents another fascinating dynamic to monitor closely as the summer goes on.
This is going to be a work in progress for Legette. He's heard all the chatter about his supposed struggles with route running and is working hard to alter perceptions. Until this area becomes more polished, Canales will get creative to ensure he's got the chance to make a lasting contribution right out of the gate.
It's a strong opening to his NFL journey, but no more than that. Legette needs to keep his foot on the gas and prove worthy of being a prominent feature on offense next season. He's well on track to achieving this feat, but it's also worth remembering preparations are in their infancy and the pads have yet to come on.
That should give fans a broader perspective of what to expect from Legette as a rookie. However, his size, persona, physicality, and playmaking prowess make it hard to envisage a scenario where this newfound momentum halts abruptly in the coming months.