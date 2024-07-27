5 Carolina Panthers already turning heads at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Eddy Pineiro had a fight on his hands heading into camp. It's a problem he brought on himself after deciding to skip voluntary workouts. This allowed undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis to shine in his absence - something he managed to accomplish impressively.
The Carolina Panthers have a genuine kicking competition on their hands. Mevis gained enough momentum to make things extremely difficult for Pineiro. Looking at the early exchanges between the two over camp, the veteran seems more than ready for the challenge.
Pineiro got the first chance to shine on Day 1. He took full advantage, going 5-for-5 on his field goal attempts, including one from more than 50 yards. This was the perfect response and a telling early blow.
The former Missouri star displayed his leg strength on Day 2, going 4-for-5. Mevis didn't benefit from the best weather conditions, but NFL kickers need to produce in all kinds of climates when push comes to shove.
Dave Canales said he's going to drag this kicking competition out before making a decision. There should be plenty of twists and turns to come, but it's a slight advantage to Pineiro so far.
Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S
Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller seem cemented as the team's starting safety tandem. Things look open aside from that on the depth chart. Nick Scott seems like the frontrunner to secure the primary backup spot, which was evidenced over the opening two days of training camp.
Fuller missed Day 2 due to a family matter. Scott was given the chance to showcase his skills with the first unit as a result. It was something the experienced defensive back took advantage of with an outstanding display according to those in attendance.
Scott's already aware of Ejiro Evero's defensive demands from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran is coming off a down year with the Cincinnati Bengals last time around, but a reunion with the coach seems to be doing the world of good based on early impressions.
This is a strong step in a positive direction for Scott. However, the player needs to keep this up with the likes of Alex Cook, Sam Franklin Jr., and Jammie Robinson also vying for backup roles behind Woods and Fuller.