5 Carolina Panthers who could be benched next after Bryce Young fiasco
By Dean Jones
It's been another toxic, inept start to the season for a Carolina Panthers team seemingly clinging onto their one-way ticket to perennial obscurity. All the optimism and legitimate hope among the fanbase before the campaign evaporated quicker than a click from Thanos' fingers. Dave Canales took drastic action, benching quarterback Bryce Young in the hope he was the root of their struggles.
That's a big call to make, but it's better than losing the locker room. If the same poor performances remain, he'll know the problems lie much deeper. The microscope would then shift to his coaching methods and the recruitment of those in the front office.
This is a scenario for another day - one that doesn't bear thinking about. Canales prevented a mutiny by removing Young from the No. 1 spot. It also sent a message that nobody is safe from the axe if performance levels aren't up to scratch.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could be benched next after the fiasco involving Young.
Carolina Panthers players who could be benched next after Bryce Young fiasco
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
One of the big reasons why Bryce Young will be Andy Dalton's understudy moving forward was the increasing frustration of others in the locker room. Adam Thielen's public tantrum in Week 2 was reminiscent of Robbie Anderson's outburst towards Sam Darnold, which signaled the beginning of the end for the old New York Jets teammates.
The former undrafted free agent still has an important role to play. He'll have a connection to Andy Dalton having worked with the signal-caller last season. When the veteran quarterback last started a game in Week 3 of the 2022 campaign, Thielen brought in 11 receptions from 14 targets for 145 receiving yards and one touchdown. Something similar would go a long way to achieving success at the Las Vegas Raiders.
This will be a wait-and-see scenario for everyone offensively. The Carolina Panthers have a likely timeline tipping point with Thielen. He could be useful trade bait before the deadline if the losing continues. General manager Dan Morgan can add to his picks while also introducing Xavier Legette prominently into the offense along the way.
Benching Thielen outright might be a stretch. But the Young saga should have everyone looking nervously over their shoulders until further notice.