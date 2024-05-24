5 Carolina Panthers candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Dean Jones
Claudin Cherelus - Carolina Panthers LB
Considering that general manager Dan Morgan was a prolific linebacker in his playing days, it came as no surprise to see the front-office leader add to the Carolina Panthers options this offseason. This became essential after Frankie Luvu turned down an offer to stay in favor of the Washington Commanders, where he felt like Dan Quinn could help take his game to new heights alongside perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner.
Morgan wasn't going to dwell on Luvu's departure for long. He signed Josey Jewell to start next to Shaq Thompson. He also selected two linebackers during the 2024 NFL Draft when Trevin Wallace and Michael Barrett heard their names called in the third and seventh rounds respectively.
This raises the stakes for others. Claudin Cherelus could be on the chopping block due to the increased numbers. But the Alcorn State product did emerge into a decent special teams presence during the six games he was active in 2023.
Whether this amounts to anything more under the new regime this time around remains to be seen. Cherelus has his work cut out - there's no denying that whatsoever. If he cannot catch the eye early, his time with the Panthers could be short-lived.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Things looked especially bleak for Terrace Marshall Jr. heading into the offseason. The Carolina Panthers granted his trade request last season and made him an afterthought when no willing suitor came forward. Although the wide receiver is probably desperate for a fresh start, he's getting another opportunity to showcase his talent under Dave Canales' coaching staff.
This is a rare positive for Marshall during an underwhelming three-year career with the Panthers so far. Marshall has the tools needed to be a dynamic asset, but his starring performances throughout training camps haven't amounted to anything near the level expected in a competitive setting.
Canales has put the ball in Marshall's court, so to speak. The coaching staff will be watching his attitude and how he responds to adversity closely throughout the early stages of Carolina's preparations for the 2024 campaign. If he manages to catch the eye and work hard, then a spot on the 53-man roster might not be completely out of the question.
There is a flip side to this coin. If Marshall doesn't move the needle positively and fails to integrate himself well enough, that could be enough for the Panthers to end this experiment once and for all.