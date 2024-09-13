5 Carolina Panthers who cannot afford to regress in Week 2 vs. Chargers
By Dean Jones
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
For all the supposed improvements made to the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room this offseason, a familiar face ended up being their leading wideout in Week 1. To the surprise of nobody, that was Adam Thielen.
Many wondered what Thielen's role would be in 2024 following the arrivals of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette. But after emerging as arguably the only dependable presence in the passing game once again, diminishing his role is simply not an option.
Had Bryce Young taken advantage of Johnson's separation on a few occasions, it would have been a different conversation. The signal-caller holds the cards, but he can relax safe in the knowledge there is a previously developed chemistry with Thielen, who brought in three receptions from four targets for 49 receiving yards.
Thielen needs to remain a prolific option for Young in short-to-intermediate situations and key scenarios such as third downs. The Los Angeles Chargers have a dominant edge-rushing duo who'll be looking to make life extremely difficult for the much-maligned man under center. Dave Canales should ensure there are security blankets aplenty to get him in rhythm.
Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB
It was a difficult situation for Mike Jackson Sr. He didn't get much time to mesh with his new teammates following a late arrival to the Panthers via trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Carolina thrust him into the fire immediately in Week 1. It wasn't perfect, but the veteran can be proud of his production all things considered.
Jackson started the game tremendously well. He was fast and physical, making his tackles count and looking like someone who could potentially become a stable option opposite stud cornerback Jaycee Horn. There were lapses now and again. However, there was nothing to be overly concerned about compared to others.
This was a positive first impression overall from Jackson. He should come on for the experience after another week to familiarize himself with Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme. The Los Angeles Chargers pose a different set of problems - something the former fifth-round selection out of Miami must be ready for.
Jackson needs to be a commanding force in run support looking at how physically dominant Jim Harbaugh's men were in this area versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Keeping the likes of Joshua Palmer, rookie Ladd McConkey, and Quentin Johnston is also high on his agenda. Nothing but similar or perhaps improved production will do.