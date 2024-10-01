5 Carolina Panthers who could be traded if poor results continue in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are in a precarious position right now. They've shown signs of improvement over the last fortnight under head coach Dave Canales. However, this is a fluid situation that could change quickly if the team cannot pick up some positive results.
Dan Morgan has a long-term plan in place within an aligned vision alongside Canales and Brandt Tilis. The general manager preached patience before the campaign, hinting that things might get worse before they get better. If the Panthers cannot galvanize themselves with some winnable games upcoming on the schedule, those in power might look to bolster their draft assets before another critical offseason in 2025.
Carolina has nine picks in next year's draft right now. Morgan wants to build through the college selection process and supplement any remaining needs in free agency. The Panthers only have a select few who could be considered foundational pieces. They are also working with a football-first mindset with no sentiment attached under the new regime.
That means nothing can be ruled out. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could be traded if their poor run of form continues before the 2024 deadline.
Carolina Panthers players who could be traded if poor 2024 results continue
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers have a surplus at the wide receiver position for a struggling team. If poor results continue despite some signs of life over the last two weeks, general manager Dan Morgan might look to bolster his draft capital by removing one or two from the equation.
That seems like a drastic measure, but this was always a long-term project despite Morgan calling it a retool before the campaign. Adam Thielen would be high on the list of disposable assets despite still having the best hands on the team.
One only had to look at the crucial drops from Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo in Week 4 to see how important Thielen's presence is in the passing game. He's a slick route runner with the dependability needed to keep the chains moving. Unfortunately, he's got another three weeks out at least with a torn hamstring.
If the Panthers' losing slump continues during this time and Thielen gets activated from injured reserve, Morgan would be foolish not to start taking calls for the wideout given the team's current predicament. Whether there'll be sufficient interest with one year remaining on his deal is another matter.