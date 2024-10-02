5 Carolina Panthers earning new contracts through the first quarter of 2024
By Dean Jones
It's been a rollercoaster campaign for the Carolina Panthers so far. There have been some bright moments. There have been plenty of concerning factors and a few devastating injuries thrown in for good measure. Nobody knows what the future might hold, but they've been more competitive over the last two games since Dave Canales decided to bench quarterback Bryce Young.
Things might get worse before they get better from a results standpoint, there's just no telling for sure. What fans are happy about is the Panthers showing some pride and fight, which was seldom seen last season. That's the biggest positive above all else through the opening month.
Moral victories don't mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it's a start. For some on the roster, their performances are giving general manager Dan Morgan plenty to ponder before his second offseason as general manager in 2025.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players well on their way to earning new deals after the first quarter of the 2024 season.
Carolina Panthers players earning new contracts through the first quarter of 2024
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
Benching former No. 1 pick Bryce Young was a crippling blow to the player, but it was the right thing to do. The Carolina Panthers were confident that Andy Dalton could provide a more assured presence under center. He was more than ready for his moment in the starting spotlight once again.
Dalton's been a revelation over his two starts. He's protected the football, taken shots downfield when opportunities arose and inspired confidence in the huddle. This is night and day from how Young managed things before Carolina eventually took him out of the firing line.
The TCU product isn't getting any younger. Dalton will be 37 years old soon with a very low ceiling. If the signal-caller keeps the job throughout the campaign and wants to continue his playing career, the Panthers could offer him a one-year extension to buy themselves some more time.
What this would mean for Young's future is anyone's guess. But things don't look too promising despite the Panthers' unwillingness to trade the Heisman Trophy winner as yet.