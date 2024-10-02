5 Carolina Panthers earning new contracts through the first quarter of 2024
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard was in an interesting situation heading into the season. His rapid emergence in 2023 saw him take the lead running back duties from veteran free-agent signing Miles Sanders and thrive. Things looked promising, but that changed from the moment those in power traded up in the second round for Jonathon Brooks.
The Carolina Panthers believe Brooks can be their long-term backfield threat capable of taking the league by storm. That wasn't going to happen right away after the player suffered a torn ACL at Texas. Hubbard got the chance to remain in the No. 1 spot. It will take a big effort to dethrone him based on his efforts through four weeks of the campaign.
When the Panthers make Hubbard a focal point, he produces the goods. He's got 296 rushing yards in four games and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. That sort of production is hard to find when one also considers his improved blocking in pass protection.
Brooks is still working his way back to full fitness. The Panthers can take extra caution with the No. 46 overall selection thanks to Hubbard's consistency. Something that could see Carolina offer the Oklahoma State product an extension for his efforts if he maintains this high-level output.
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Jaycee Horn isn't out of contract until 2025 after the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option, but the cornerback is proving himself to be an indispensable member of the roster. More importantly, the injury problems that blighted his first three years in the league have vanished.
With all the health issues to other key defensive personnel, the Panthers are counting on Horn more than ever. The former first-round pick looks well on track to become one of the league's most elite coverage presences, performing well versus the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Davante Adams to date. Those in power would be wise to reward the South Carolina product accordingly if the same trend continues.
Extending Horn isn't going to be cheap. At the same time, the price is only going to go up.
Dan Morgan got a deal done with stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown with one year remaining on his deal this offseason. Doing the same with his most gifted defensive back seems likely if Horn keeps up this relentless surge into Pro Bowl consideration.
Horn's outstanding talent was never in question. The player's dependability was the biggest concern after featuring just 22 times over his first three years. There's a long way to go, but he's alleviated doubts so far. Long may it continue.