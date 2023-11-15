5 Carolina Panthers fighting for their futures at 2023 midseason point
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers are seemingly fighting for their respective futures as the team reaches its midseason point in 2023?
Dreams of playoff contention quickly turned into a complete nightmare for the Carolina Panthers. Those in power wrote checks their personnel or schematic concepts couldn't match, which has the organization facing the real prospect of giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears as a result.
For all David Tepper's failings as owner, this would be the biggest embarrassment of all. The billionaire is coming in for severe criticism once again, which has been prevalent throughout an ownership tenure littered with incompetence across the board.
Pressure is building. If nothing alters in terms of results, then many respected reporters are hinting more landmark changes could be on the way once the campaign concludes.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers who are fighting for their futures as the team officially reaches its 2023 midseason point.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers placed Tommy Tremble above free-agent signing Hayden Hurst on the tight-end depth chart a few weeks ago. But there's been no upturn in production from a player with all the physical tools needed to thrive.
Tremble's been something of an enigma since joining the Panthers as a third-round pick out of Notre Dame. His blocking credentials are as advertised, but something is missing when it comes to creating separation and ball skills.
If Tremble cannot show enough in the coming weeks, the Panthers are likely to seek alternatives once again. But he's not the only one facing demotion or the chop entirely looking at how things have transpired up to now.