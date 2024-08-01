5 Carolina Panthers fringe roster candidates making a name for themselves at camp
By Dean Jones
Players are busy staking their respective claims during what's been an engrossing training camp for the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff will have a good indication of what they have by now. There is still time to change narratives, but plans are starting to take shape.
This is a competitive time of year. Carolina's 90-man roster is fighting for extended involvement and in some cases, their livelihoods. They're all getting a fair shake under the new regime. Some are thriving under the glaring spotlight. Others have a lot of hard work ahead.
It's been compelling to see this new dynamic within the Panthers take shape. Canales is confident things can start trending upward quickly. Dan Morgan is taking a more long-term outlook, but at least Carolina's new power couple is aligned in their vision for the organization's future.
That's the most positive thing of all. With that being said, here are five Panthers on the roster fringes who are making a name for themselves at the team's training camp.
Badara Traore - Carolina Panthers OT
When Taylor Moton sat out with a rest day during the first padded practice of training camp, it provided an opportunity for Badara Traore to showcase what he could potentially offer to the Carolina Panthers. Yosh Nijman is also on the shelf right now, so the former LSU star won't ever have a better time to make an impression.
To say Traore got a crash course would be an understatement. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle locked horns with former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney throughout the session. It wasn't perfect, but the third-year pro got his foot in the door at the very least.
Dave Canales commended Traore for the way he applied himself. Whether it amounts to anything more is up for debate, but his chances look a lot better now than they did before camp began.