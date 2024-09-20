5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 3 at the Raiders
By Dean Jones
It's easy to forget that there is actual football to play for the Carolina Panthers. The franchise went through some more rocky waters this week following their decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young. Dave Canales said it was his call, which was met with skepticism by some sections of the fanbase who believed team owner David Tepper returned to his meddling ways.
Nobody will ever know for sure. Canales' job is to do what's in the team's best interests. Young was shocked to get pulled so early in the campaign, but he should have seen it coming. This is a dysfunctional operation despite another new era leading the charge. Anything less than an improved football product at the Las Vegas Raiders won't be well received.
The pressure is on following two disastrous losses. That would have been the case with Young under center or not. Without the former No. 1 pick to scapegoat, the attention shifts to Canales' in-game strategy and ability to adjust to differing situations.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers firmly on the hot seat entering Week 3 at the Raiders.
Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 3 at the Raiders
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers to a calculated risk by trading for wide receiver Diontae Johnson this offseason. They haven't got much return on their investment as yet. To make matters worse, veteran cornerback Donte Jackson is thriving with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
We're about to find out if all Carolina's problems on offense were down to Bryce Young or something else. Johnson needs to do more, but the Panthers must also find ways to get him involved. The Las Vegas Raiders don't have the greatest secondary, so the former third-round pick out of Toledo has the chance to prove he's not the lost cause some predicted before he departed from Pittsburgh.
This is a big game for Johnson. He needs to repay the faith shown in him by the Panthers this offseason. Otherwise, the doubts will increase exponentially about his prospects of getting an extended stay.