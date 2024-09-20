5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 3 at the Raiders
By Dean Jones
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
It's been a more encouraging start to the campaign from Ikem Ekwonu. Things are far from perfect and he's easily the weak link on a much-improved offensive line, but he's not given up a sack as yet after becoming complacent in Year 2 of his professional career.
The Carolina Panthers will get a strong measuring stick regarding Ekwonu's progress in Week 3. Maxx Crosby is one of the top-tier pass-rushers in the league. He's ferocious and relentless in equal measure. Unless the former first-round pick out of North Carolina State gets some help, it's going to be a long afternoon.
Carolina will provide Ekwonu with all the assistance he needs. Tommy Tremble will be on hand to chip Crosby and Damien Lewis can also give support from the interior. Leaving him one-on-one is asking for trouble, so it'll be interesting to see how the Panthers strategize things at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nullifying Crosby entirely is almost impossible. But if Ekwonu can limit his influence, it might give Carolina a chance to get their campaign off and running at the third attempt.
A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
The Panthers' run defense has been an absolute abomination over the opening two weeks of the campaign. Derrick Brown's absence due to a season-ending knee injury doesn't help, but it's not like the run-stopping was stellar when the Pro Bowler was on the field in Week 1.
With nose tackle Shy Tuttle's status for Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders also in jeopardy, this puts A'Shawn Robinson firmly under the microscope. The veteran free-agent signing was expected to come in and immediately improve Carolina's fortunes against the run. He's not made any genuine impact as yet, so a big effort is needed in this one.
Robinson needs to be at his best versus the league's worst rushing team through the first fortnight. He'll be the primary focus of blocking schemes on the defensive front. Counteracting this is critical.
If there was ever a time for Robinson to put in a top-level performance, it's now. Something that would help enormously as the Panthers look to get out of yet another concerning slump to start the campaign.