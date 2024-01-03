5 Carolina Panthers likely embarking on their last game with the team in Week 18
This could be the end for these Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers LB/S
The predicament between Jeremy Chinn and the Carolina Panthers will be studied at great length when his inevitable departure comes to fruition. Once touted as the next great defensive star following an exceptional rookie campaign, the former second-round selection looks to be on his way out after seeing his role diminish to non-existent levels within Ejiro Evero's scheme.
Chinn took the league by storm in 2020. He was unfortunate not to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year over Chase Young. Switching the Southern Illinois product from the second level to the safety position was the start of his demise.
The deficiencies in coverage are glaring. Chinn couldn't be as instinctive on the backend. He went from a cornerstone piece for future success to a gadget option in the blink of an eye.
Evero stated before the campaign that Chinn's role would be integral to Carolina's defensive success. He's played in just 39 percent of defensive snaps, making 30 tackles. For a player who's been in the 90% snap range throughout his career and has gained more than 100 tackles twice, it's astonishing.
Has Chinn not gotten injured before the trade deadline, there's a chance he wouldn't be around right now. The explosive presence is no doubt craving a fresh start. Once he gets Week 18 out of the way, choosing his next destination becomes an exciting focus for someone with every physical attribute needed to thrive elsewhere.