5 Carolina Panthers likely embarking on their last game with the team in Week 18
This could be the end for these Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
There have been times this season when D.J. Chark looks like a potential difference-maker. There have been other occasions when one wonders whether the wide receiver should be on an NFL roster.
David Tepper felt the Carolina Panthers could save themselves some cash this offseason. He boldly claimed they didn't need good pass-catchers around Bryce Young, After all, he was a point guard presence under center who could make everyone better, right?
Wrong.
Tepper's asinine take - another example of his complete incompetence on the football side - blew up in Carolina's face. Chark is one of many who've flattered to deceive, dropping countless opportunities and failing to provide the consistency needed as a downfield threat.
The Panthers need a complete rethink across the wide receiver room during the upcoming preparation period. There should be enough financial wiggle room to make a splash in free agency. This is also an extremely deep draft class at the position those making the decisions must take advantage of.
Chark is out of contract and counting more than $3 million against the Panthers' salary cap in 2024 after having voided years placed on his deal. It was another swing and a miss by general manager Scott Fitterer. Something that will likely result in the former second-round pick out of LSU being moved on when the time comes.
As for Fitterer? The jury is still out on that one.