5 Carolina Panthers who must hit the ground running at rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers raised a few eyebrows by spending a third-round selection on Trevin Wallace. Most analysts thought this was too high for the player despite the impressive physical attributes at his disposal. But considering Dan Morgan played the linebacker position, he may see something in the former Kentucky star that others don't.
Wallace is an explosive, downhill force against the run with solid instincts. He's not the biggest, but the second-level presence compensated for this in college with outstanding athleticism and maximum effort on every snap.
The player's tackling technique needs work. There's also a worry about how his pass-rushing might cope against more imposing offensive linemen in the pros. Wallace will be given some leeway to develop thanks to the presence of Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell as the team's starting middle linebacker tandem. Still, Morgan probably wants to see some immediate return on his investment with a core rotational spot at the very least.
Some fans were skeptical of this choice then and remain so now. Wallace has the perfect chance to prove them wrong by standing out at Carolina's upcoming rookie minicamp.
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
Once the 2024 NFL Draft concluded, the Carolina Panthers made acquiring Jalen Coker one of the top priorities. The wide receiver was projected to go somewhere between Round 5-7 by most analysts. However, he fell through the cracks and didn't hear his name called when push came to shove.
The Panthers were not alone in converting Coker. They paid a premium to secure his services, so it'll be interesting to see if their judgment was right when the former Holy Cross star takes the field at rookie minicamp and beyond in the coming months.
Coker is a smooth route-runner who knows how to manipulate opposing cornerbacks to his advantage. He's not a top-end speed merchant by any stretch, but his football IQ and assured hands could make him an intriguing rotational option capable of making a difference over short-to-intermediate routes.
This will be a steep step up in competition for Coker considering where he plied his trade in college. Therefore, his transition must go smoother than most in pursuit of forcing his way into Carolina's offensive plans.