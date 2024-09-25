5 Carolina Panthers offseason decisions in 2024 that already look genius
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers traded for Mike Jackson Sr.
Dan Morgan left nothing to chance in pursuit of improving the Carolina Panthers before final cuts. He had the No. 1 waiver wire priority, but finding the right opportunities and being aggressive was high on his list of objectives upon receiving a promotion. Another fine example arrived when the franchise brought in Mike Jackson Sr. via trade from the Seattle Seahawks.
Jackson knows Dave Canales well from their time together in Seattle. The Panthers sacrificed seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett in return, who didn't make their 53-man roster and is currently sitting on the practice squad. Considering the impact made by the cornerback through three weeks, Carolina is easily winning this overlooked transaction.
It's not been perfect all the time, nobody expected it to be following Jackson's late arrival to the ranks. However, the defensive back is providing assured coverage opposite Jaycee Horn more often than not. This has the makings of a productive partnership, although it's worth monitoring this dynamic once free-agent signing Dane Jackson returns from a hamstring injury.
Nobody could have asked anything more from Jackson so far. Sterner tests are upcoming, but this looks like an absolute steal right now.
Carolina Panthers signed Robert Hunt
Dan Morgan wanted to make a statement during his first free agency as general manager. There wasn't much money to spend after those in power opted to release or trade several established veterans with no financial benefits in the short term. However, the Panthers did manage to make one notable splash in the form of Robert Hunt.
Carolina identified Hunt as its top free-agent target and struck with conviction. The Panthers allocated a huge financial commitment to the interior offensive lineman. It already looks to be reaping some hefty rewards through the opening three weeks of the 2024 campaign.
Hunt has shifted the offensive line's mindset in the blink of an eye. This unit has gone from a weak link to arguably the team's strongest group. His partnership on the right-hand side with Taylor Moton is one of the NFL's most accomplished at this early stage.
This sort of tone-setting enforcer was sorely lacking under previous regimes. Hunt's given up just one sack and has yet to concede a penalty after 181 offensive snaps en route to a 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. The $100 million man is off to a sensational start - something that's making everyone around him better to further enhance his influence.