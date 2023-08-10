5 Carolina Panthers players on the bubble heading into 2023 Preseason Week 1
These Carolina Panthers players have it all to do during preseason games in 2023.
By Dean Jones
Herb Miller - Carolina Panthers CB
Considering the questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers cornerback room heading into training camp, one could have forgiven Herb Miller for feeling a little confident about his chances of making the 53-man roster. The defensive back was an intriguing pickup on a reserves/futures contract after a brief spell out of the league, although he's never attained more than six percent of a team's defensive snaps anywhere other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Super Bowl campaign in 2020.
Miller has the size and physical profile to potentially be an asset within Ejiro Evero's defense. But based on what's unfolded throughout training camp, he's got some work to do during whatever reps come his way during the preseason.
It's been surprising to see C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. perform so well after such an indifferent campaign last time around. Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson remain the top two within the cornerback unit, with Stantley Thomas-Oliver III's special teams prowess something else that should secure a roster place.
Couple this with the Panthers utilizing Jeremy Chinn as their big nickel option throughout camp, and Miller, Eric Rowe, and undrafted free-agent Rejzohn Wright could be in a straight fight for the other one or two positions. Something that could come down to how each performs in a pressurized preseason setting.