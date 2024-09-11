5 Carolina Panthers players who could be benched after Week 1 embarrassment
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo turned in a sensational effort over the summer. This was much needed after an underwhelming rookie campaign in difficult circumstances. It also left fans wondering what the second-year wide receiver might be capable of during the regular season within a more stable environment.
It wasn't a disastrous performance from Mingo, by any means. He brought in two receptions from four targets for 40 receiving yards, which was second on the Carolina Panthers during a woeful afternoon. However, there were times when he failed to create separation. The encouraging performance of rookie Xavier Legette could also see a diminished role arrive in the not-too-distant future.
Legette looked a lot more explosive upon further examination of the game film. There's also far more trust in him from Bryce Young's standpoint based on this early showing. Mingo will still get his reps, but there could be three wideouts ahead of him on the depth chart by the time Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers rolls around.
Hopefully, the Panthers' offense and Mingo will improve. Things can't get much worse, so it'll be fascinating to watch how they adjust before going up against a Jim Harbaugh-led defense this weekend.
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
Considering the impact made by rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace during the preseason, it was a surprise to see the Carolina Panthers not get him involved in the defensive rotation during their regular-season opener. This bears more significance when one considers the lackluster effort from Josey Jewell.
Jewell's got a sizable task on his hands in Carolina. He's the man Ejiro Evero trusted to fill the gaping void left by linebacker Frankie Luvu following his departure to the Washington Commanders in free agency. He became the beating heart of their defense over the last two years and was sorely missed in this one.
There was a distinct lack of burst from Jewell in pursuit. He didn't miss any tackles, which is something, but the player's lack of capabilities in coverage was another poor element of his production that deserves scrutiny.
Evero has belief in Jewell, so sitting him down doesn't seem feasible after just one game. But if the same trend continues in the coming weeks, the Panthers would be wise to get Wallace involved and see what the first-year pro can bring to a competitive setting.