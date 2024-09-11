5 Carolina Panthers players who could be benched after Week 1 embarrassment
By Dean Jones
D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB
D.J. Johnson got a big chance to prove his worth as a starting-caliber edge rusher in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. The coaching staff was much higher on the former third-round selection than fans after his underwhelming rookie campaign. Unfortunately, this faith was not repaid during a demolition job at the Caesars Superdome.
Johnson failed to register a sack or even a pressure from 52 percent of the team's defensive snaps. In contrast to the Oregon product's performance levels, Eku Leota gained a quarterback takedown and three tackles for loss from 45% of involvement. That tells its own story.
With the Carolina Panthers also signing veteran edge rusher Charles Harris this week, the writing is on the wall for Johnson. The second-year pro couldn't even set the edge effectively on running downs as Alvin Kamara had his way with the defense almost from start to finish.
This wasn't the start Johnson was looking for, to put it mildly. Don't be surprised if Leota and Harris get the lion's share of reps opposite Jadeveon Clowney - who also underperformed in Week 1 - moving forward.
Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S
Jordan Fuller was another player acquired this offseason who had connections to Ejiro Evero. This came at the expense of veteran safety Vonn Bell, who was deemed unworthy of the financial commitment given by the previous regime and was released after just one season. Based on this showing, the jury is still out as to whether or not it was the right call to make.
Fuller was not at his best in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. One can point the finger at him over a supposed blown coverage for the game's first touchdown, but that was just the start of his indifferent showing. He seemed sluggish and unaware of his assignments, which is surprising when one considers his previous connection to Carolina's defensive coordinator.
As previously mentioned, benching players after just one game is reactionary. Fuller will get another shot thanks in no small part to Evero's trust. But that doesn't detract from the need to make significant improvements heading into Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The former sixth-round selection out of Ohio State has the talent. Watching his performance levels closely will be crucial in the coming weeks.